BioTech
TLPH

Talphera Reports Q1 Loss Of $2 Mln; Completes 50% Enrolment In Phase 3 Trial

May 19, 2026 — 12:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Talphera Inc. (TLPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced its first quarter financial results, and provided various operational updates.

The company's lead product Niyad is a lyophilized form of nafamostat, a potential anticoagulant, anti-inflammatory and anti-viral agent, and was granted a breakthrough device designation by the FDA.

Q1 2026:

Talphera recorded a net loss of $2.56 million, or $0.04 per share in the first quarter, while in the same period of 2025 it reported a net loss of $2.59 million, or $0.10 per share.

Research and development (R&D) and General and administrative (G&A) expenses combined amounted to $3.95 million, increased from the $2.92 million reported in the previous year. The increase was accounted for by the expenditure for the development of Niyad. Cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2026, amounted to $21.11 million.

The company received a milestone payment worth $4.1 million in a private placement upon reaching 50% enrolment in an ongoing Phase 3 trial.

Operational Highlights:

In March, the company achieved 50% enrolment in the Phase 3 NEPHRO CRRT study evaluating Niyad as an ICD-10 treatment, or for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), acute pancreatitis or as an anti-viral treatment.

TLPH is currently trading at $0.83, up 3.66%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TLPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.