Talphera Reports Q1 Loss Of $2 Mln; Completes 50% Enrolment In Phase 3 Trial

(RTTNews) - Talphera Inc. (TLPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced its first quarter financial results, and provided various operational updates.

The company's lead product Niyad is a lyophilized form of nafamostat, a potential anticoagulant, anti-inflammatory and anti-viral agent, and was granted a breakthrough device designation by the FDA.

Q1 2026:

Talphera recorded a net loss of $2.56 million, or $0.04 per share in the first quarter, while in the same period of 2025 it reported a net loss of $2.59 million, or $0.10 per share.

Research and development (R&D) and General and administrative (G&A) expenses combined amounted to $3.95 million, increased from the $2.92 million reported in the previous year. The increase was accounted for by the expenditure for the development of Niyad. Cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2026, amounted to $21.11 million.

The company received a milestone payment worth $4.1 million in a private placement upon reaching 50% enrolment in an ongoing Phase 3 trial.

Operational Highlights:

In March, the company achieved 50% enrolment in the Phase 3 NEPHRO CRRT study evaluating Niyad as an ICD-10 treatment, or for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), acute pancreatitis or as an anti-viral treatment.

TLPH is currently trading at $0.83, up 3.66%.

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