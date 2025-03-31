TALPHERA Earnings Results: $TLPH Reports Quarterly Earnings

TALPHERA ($TLPH) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, beating estimates of -$0.16 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TLPH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TALPHERA Insider Trading Activity

TALPHERA insiders have traded $TLPH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VINCENT J. ANGOTTI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $6,849 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RAFFI ASADORIAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 155 shares for an estimated $118

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TALPHERA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of TALPHERA stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.