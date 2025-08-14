Key Points • With no revenue recorded.

• Operating expenses (GAAP) dropped 13.5% year over year in Q2 2025, reflecting lower personnel and administrative costs.

• Clinical trial enrollment for Niyad accelerated, but ongoing operations remain dependent on access to milestone-based, external financing.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing therapies for medically supervised hospital settings, reported its second quarter 2025 results on August 14, 2025. The company posted an EPS loss of $0.10 (GAAP), which was better than the analyst consensus estimate of a $0.13 loss (GAAP). No revenue was recorded for the period, in line with expectations and the company’s pre-commercial stage. Overall, the quarter showed progress in cost controls and clinical pipeline advancement, but highlighted continuing capital constraints and the company’s dependence on successful trial enrollment and financing milestones.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.10) $(0.13) $(0.15) 33.3% Revenue (GAAP) $0 $0 $0 — Total Operating Expenses $3.7 million $4.3 million (14.0%) Operating Expenses Excl. Stock-based Compensation (Non-GAAP) $3.5 million $4.0 million (12.5%) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments N/A N/A N/A

About Talphera’s Business and Current Focus

Talphera develops hospital-focused therapies, specializing in treatments for acute and critical care settings. Its main asset, Niyad (nafamostat), is under late-stage clinical study as an anticoagulant for patients undergoing continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) in intensive care units.

The company has shifted its business strategy from commercial pain relievers to investigational therapies addressing unmet needs. Its near-term future depends on pushing Niyad through the pivotal NEPHRO trial, securing regulatory approval, and maintaining tight control on spending. Progress in clinical enrollment and capital management have become key success factors, given that all current revenue streams from prior products have been discontinued or divested.

Quarterly Highlights and Financial Developments

During the period, Talphera reported no revenue, reflecting its ongoing pre-commercial stage following the sale of its prior product, DSUVIA. The company’s main operating focus remains R&D for Niyad, a hospital-use regional anticoagulant. Results showed total operating expenses (GAAP) declined to $3.7 million, a 13.5% drop year over year, with much of the decrease attributed to lower personnel and administrative costs. When excluding non-cash stock-based compensation, operating expenses declined to $3.5 million. This focus on cost efficiency translated to a narrower net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.10 per share (GAAP), compared to a $0.15 loss per share (GAAP) a year ago.

Talphera’s cash position (GAAP) at quarter end was $6.8 million. In April 2025, Talphera closed the first $4.9 million tranche of a three-part financing package, totaling up to $14.8 million. The next two tranches are subject to clinical enrollment targets—17 and 35 enrolled patients in the ongoing NEPHRO study—and a share price condition that the stock trades above $0.7325 for five consecutive days. These targets are critical; delays in either enrollment or stock price performance could disrupt funding for continued operations.

One-time financial events in the prior year, including a gain from the sale of future payments, did not recur in this quarter. Talphera also reported no expenses associated with DSUVIA, having divested the product with all ongoing results now reflected in discontinued operations. TLPH does not currently pay a dividend.

Clinical and Product Progress

Talphera’s lead program is Niyad, a nafamostat-based anticoagulant for use in the extracorporeal circuits of hospital patients receiving CRRT. Niyad holds Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, providing a clearer pathway for potential approval. During the quarter, enrollment in the pivotal NEPHRO study accelerated, with 15 out of 70 required patients enrolled in the NEPHRO study as of June 30, 2025. Notably, 90% of these patients were enrolled at new clinical sites, suggesting that recent additions and changes to trial criteria have improved recruitment rates. The company now plans to have thirteen trial sites by the end of the third quarter to sustain this pace.

The NEPHRO trial's success is vital: full enrollment and completion of the study underpin both regulatory strategy and access to further financing. The trial’s primary endpoint is the mean post-filter activated clotting time for Niyad versus placebo in the first 24 hours. Talphera aims to complete enrollment by the end of the year and, if successful, submit its Pre-Market Approval application in the first quarter of 2026.

The company’s product pipeline previously included DSUVIA, a pain reliever that has now been fully divested and does not contribute to earnings or expenses. Beyond Niyad and LTX-608, Talphera continues to develop its acute-care portfolio but has not provided updates or financial details on additional pipeline candidates this quarter.

The focus on advancing Niyad, alongside careful spending on R&D, aims to place Talphera in position for regulatory filings and, if successful, future commercialization. However, all progress hinges on continued patient enrollment and the timely release of the next two tranches of milestone-based financing, with investor waivers possible should enrollment targets face modest delays.

Looking Ahead: Management Guidance and Key Watchpoints

For FY2025, Talphera projects full-year cash operating expenses (excluding stock-based compensation; non-GAAP) between $16 million and $17 million, a reduction from its prior range of $17 million to $19 million for cash operating expenses (excluding stock-based compensation). This guidance incorporates all spending necessary to complete the NEPHRO trial by year-end. Given the current cash balance of $6.8 million (GAAP, as of June 30, 2025), ongoing access to milestone-tied external financing is essential for the company to continue uninterrupted operations into 2026. No specific revenue projections or further earnings guidance were provided for the remainder of the year. Management has not issued clear forward guidance for future quarters beyond this general expense estimate.

Investors and followers of Talphera should monitor several key factors in coming months. Chief among these are the pace of patient enrollment in NEPHRO, the timely activation of new trial sites, and any developments surrounding the achievement of financing milestones. Completion of the registrational trial and the subsequent regulatory filing will be significant. However, the absence of revenue and the necessity for external capital mean that financial and operational risk remains elevated until a commercial product is approved and launched.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.