Talos working in engineering design, project financing for FID on Zama project

November 07, 2023 — 10:10 am EST

Written by Marianna Parraga for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Talos Energy TALO.N is making a final review of the engineering design and working to secure financing for the Zama project in Mexico before making a final investment decision (FID) on the Gulf of Mexico project, the company's chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

The U.S. firm in late September completed a $125 million transaction with Mexican Grupo Carso GCARSOA1.MX that involved the sale of 49.9% of its subsidiary Talos Mexico, CEO Tim Duncan said during the company's presentation of its third quarter results.

Duncan did not elaborate on a specific date for sanctioning Zama, whose operator will be Mexico's state company Pemex.

