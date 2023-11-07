Talos working in engineering design, project financing for FID on Zama project

HOUSTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Talos Energy TALO.N is making a final review of the engineering design and working to secure financing for the Zama project in Mexico before making a final investment decision (FID) on the Gulf of Mexico project, the company's chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

The U.S. firm in late September completed a $125 million transaction with Mexican Grupo Carso GCARSOA1.MX that involved the sale of 49.9% of its subsidiary Talos Mexico, CEO Tim Duncan said during the company's presentation of its third quarter results.

Duncan did not elaborate on a specific date for sanctioning Zama, whose operator will be Mexico's state company Pemex.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.