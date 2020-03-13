Talos (TALO) Surges: Stock Moves 5.5% Higher

Talos Energy Inc. TALO was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 58.2% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Talos currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry may consider Antero Resources Corporation AR, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

