Talos Production Upsizes Offering Of $1.25 Bln Of Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes

(RTTNews) - Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) said that its subsidiary, Talos Production Inc., has upsized its offering of $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of new Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes. The Offering has been upsized from $1.000 billion in aggregate principal amount of New Notes.

The Notes consist of Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2029 and Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2031.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund a portion of the cash consideration for the company's recently announced pending acquisition of QuarterNorth Energy, Inc and general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.