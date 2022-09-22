Talos Energy to buy EnVen Energy in $1.1 bln deal
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Talos Energy Inc TALO.N said on Thursday it has signed an agreement to buy EnVen Energy Corp, a private producer in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico, in a $1.1 billion deal including debt.
The buyout expands Talos' Gulf of Mexico operations and doubles its operated deepwater facility footprint.
Houston, Texas-based Talos said the deal consists of 43.8 million of Talos shares and $212.5 million in cash.
Talos expects to close the deal around the end of this year, and said that upon closure, it will also assume EnVen's net debt — estimated at about $50 million at the end of the year.
