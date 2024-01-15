Talos Energy to acquire QuarterNorth Energy for $1.29 bln

Adds deal details, context from the second paragraph

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Talos Energy TALO.N said on Monday it will acquire privately held QuarterNorth Energy in a $1.29 billion cash and stock deal to bolster its presence in Mexico.

QuarterNorth is a privately held U.S. Gulf of Mexico exploration and production company with ownership in several offshore fields.

The Houston-based Talos said that the acquisition will add about 30 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d) for the full current year and adds about 69 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) in proved reserves.

The deal is expected to close by the end of first quarter of current year.

