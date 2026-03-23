Talos Energy (TALO) Surges 5.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Talos Energy (TALO) shares soared 5.8% in the last trading session to close at $15.48. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Talos Energy’s stock surged 5.8% due to a combination of rising crude oil prices and positive analyst sentiment. Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East sparked concerns over potential supply disruptions, driving oil prices higher and boosting the outlook for exploration and production companies like Talos Energy. The rally was further supported by strong market momentum, with the stock attracting buyers after reaching a new 52-week high. Additionally, upward price target revisions from analysts at Citigroup and Mizuho reinforced investor confidence, contributing to the sharp gain.

This independent oil and gas company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.33 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -650%. Revenues are expected to be $406.08 million, down 20.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Talos Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TALO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Talos Energy is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.2% higher at $6.83. HPK has returned 22.4% in the past month.

HighPeak Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.03. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -109.7%. HighPeak Energy currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.