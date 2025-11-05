Talos Energy (TALO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Talos Energy (TALO) reported $450.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.6%. EPS of -$0.19 for the same period compares to -$0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.1% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $428.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.35, the EPS surprise was +45.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total average net daily - Total : 95.2 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 91.05 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on four analysts.

: 95.2 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 91.05 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on four analysts. Average net daily production volumes - NGL : 5.8 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 7.25 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5.8 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 7.25 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average. Average net daily production volumes - Oil : 66.6 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 62.76 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 66.6 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 62.76 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average. Average net daily production volumes - Natural Gas : 137 millions of cubic feet per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 120.8 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 137 millions of cubic feet per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 120.8 millions of cubic feet per day. Average realized prices (excluding hedges) per bbl - NGL : $16.14 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.58.

: $16.14 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.58. Average realized prices (excluding hedges) per bbl - Oil : $65.32 versus $64.21 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $65.32 versus $64.21 estimated by two analysts on average. Average realized prices (excluding hedges) per mcf - Natural gas : $3.28 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.05.

: $3.28 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.05. Revenues- Oil : $400.21 million compared to the $381.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.4% year over year.

: $400.21 million compared to the $381.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.4% year over year. Revenues- NGL : $8.54 million compared to the $11.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -45.8% year over year.

: $8.54 million compared to the $11.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -45.8% year over year. Revenues- Natural gas: $41.31 million compared to the $35.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +59.3% year over year.

Here is how Talos Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Talos Energy have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

