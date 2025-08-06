Talos Energy (TALO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Talos Energy (TALO) reported $424.72 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 22.7%. EPS of -$0.27 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $432.71 million, representing a surprise of -1.85%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total average net daily - Total : 93.3 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 92.96 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by five analysts on average.

: 93.3 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 92.96 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by five analysts on average. Average realized prices (excluding hedges) per bbl - NGL : $17.23 compared to the $17.58 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $17.23 compared to the $17.58 average estimate based on three analysts. Average net daily production volumes - NGL : 7.7 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.97 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 7.7 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.97 millions of barrels of oil per day. Average realized prices (excluding hedges) per mcf - Natural gas : $3.34 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.55.

: $3.34 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.55. Average net daily production volumes - Oil : 64 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.95 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 64 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.95 millions of barrels of oil per day. Average net daily production volumes - Natural Gas : 129.7 millions of cubic feet per day versus 122.93 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 129.7 millions of cubic feet per day versus 122.93 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by three analysts on average. Average realized prices (excluding hedges) per bbl - Oil : $64.08 compared to the $62.82 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $64.08 compared to the $62.82 average estimate based on three analysts. Total production volumes : 8,494.00 MBOE compared to the 8,415.32 MBOE average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8,494.00 MBOE compared to the 8,415.32 MBOE average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Oil : $373.2 million compared to the $375.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $373.2 million compared to the $375.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- NGL : $12.11 million compared to the $13.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $12.11 million compared to the $13.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Natural gas: $39.42 million compared to the $38.81 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Talos Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Talos Energy have returned -11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

