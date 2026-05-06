Talos Energy (TALO) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Talos Energy (TALO) reported revenue of $472.31 million, down 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.07, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.9% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $433.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09, the EPS surprise was +19.26%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average net daily production volumes - Oil : 63.8 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 62.79 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.

: 63.8 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 62.79 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average. Average net daily production volumes - Natural Gas : 107.7 millions of cubic feet per day versus 103.61 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by four analysts on average.

: 107.7 millions of cubic feet per day versus 103.61 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by four analysts on average. Total average net daily - Total : 88.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 87.15 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by four analysts on average.

: 88.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 87.15 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by four analysts on average. Average net daily production volumes - NGL : 7.1 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 6.98 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.

: 7.1 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 6.98 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts. Average realized prices (excluding hedges) per mcf - Natural gas : $5.46 compared to the $5.20 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $5.46 compared to the $5.20 average estimate based on two analysts. Average realized prices (excluding hedges) per bbl - Oil : $71.08 versus $38.45 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $71.08 versus $38.45 estimated by two analysts on average. Average realized prices (excluding hedges) per bbl - NGL : $17.85 versus $17.84 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $17.85 versus $17.84 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Oil : $408 million versus $395.3 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change.

: $408 million versus $395.3 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change. Revenues- NGL : $11.41 million compared to the $11.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.8% year over year.

: $11.41 million compared to the $11.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.8% year over year. Revenues- Natural gas: $52.9 million versus $47.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.

Here is how Talos Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Talos Energy here>>>

Shares of Talos Energy have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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