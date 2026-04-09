Talos Energy (TALO) Price Target Increased by 12.16% to 16.93

The average one-year price target for Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) has been revised to $16.93 / share. This is an increase of 12.16% from the prior estimate of $15.10 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.49% from the latest reported closing price of $14.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talos Energy. This is an decrease of 230 owner(s) or 46.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TALO is 0.10%, an increase of 20.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.35% to 120,800K shares. The put/call ratio of TALO is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sourcerock Group holds 10,573K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,702K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%.

American Century Companies holds 5,590K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,766K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 10.04% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 4,025K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 10.14% over the last quarter.

Webs Creek Capital Management holds 3,304K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,523K shares , representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 7.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,056K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,914K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 16.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.