A Talos Energy (TALO) Insider Sold 2.3 Million Shares for $38.5 Million. Should You Follow Their Lead?

Key Points

2,312,000 shares were sold directly for a total value of approximately $38.5 million across two open-market trades on March 26 and March 27, 2026.

The sale represented 5.31% of Control Empresarial de Capitales S.A. de C.V.'s direct common stock holdings, with direct ownership decreasing from 43.55 million to 41.23 million shares.

All shares sold were held directly; there were no indirect transactions, gifts, or withholdings disclosed in this filing.

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Control Empresarial de Capitales S.A. de C.V., a 10% owner, reported the direct sale of 2,312,000 shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) in open-market transactions on March 26 and March 27, 2026, for a total value of approximately $38.5 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 2,312,000 Transaction value $38.5 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 41,233,604 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$683.24 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average price ($16.67); post-transaction value based on March 27, 2026, market close price.

Key questions

What proportion of Control Empresarial de Capitales S.A. de C.V.'s total direct holdings was sold in this transaction?

The 2,312,000 shares sold represented 5.31% of the entity's direct holdings prior to the sale, reducing its direct position from 43.55 million to 41.23 million shares.

The 2,312,000 shares sold represented 5.31% of the entity's direct holdings prior to the sale, reducing its direct position from 43.55 million to 41.23 million shares. How does this sale compare to the entity's historical trading activity in Talos Energy?

This is the first direct sale by Control Empresarial de Capitales S.A. de C.V. since at least November 2023, based on available Form 4 data; previous transactions were acquisitions, not dispositions.

This is the first direct sale by Control Empresarial de Capitales S.A. de C.V. since at least November 2023, based on available Form 4 data; previous transactions were acquisitions, not dispositions. Did the transaction involve any indirect holdings or derivative securities?

No; all shares sold were held directly, and there were no reported transactions involving trusts, entities, or derivative securities in this filing.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 2, 2026) $15.65 Market capitalization $2.66 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.78 billion 1-year price change 123.9%

*1-year price change calculated using April 2, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Talos Energy engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico, with proved reserves across crude oil and natural gas.

The company generates revenue through the extraction and sale of hydrocarbons, leveraging offshore assets and technical expertise to monetize reserves efficiently.

Talos Energy operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Mexico. The company leverages its technical capabilities and asset base to drive production growth and resource development. Its competitive edge lies in its operational expertise and strategic positioning in key offshore energy basins.

What this transaction means for investors

Individual investors probably don’t need to worry that this sale from a 10% owner is a sign of trouble at Talos Energy. For starters, the insider still held 41.2 million shares after the sale. Global oil prices are also likely to remain elevated due to the ongoing war in Iran.

Talos Energy’s offshore operations in the United States Gulf of America and offshore Mexico didn’t need war in the Middle-East to turn a profit. In 2025, the company reported $417.7 million in adjusted free cash flow. According to GAAP, however, it reported a $494.3 million net loss.

Several new facilities could help Talos Energy’s exploration and production business continue growing. In late 2025, the company successfully drilled and completed the Cardona well ahead of schedule. Production began in early 2026.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.