Talos Energy (TALO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Talos Energy (TALO) closed at $19.90, marking a -1.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 7.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

Talos Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2022. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $261.62 million, down 10.07% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.76 per share and revenue of $1.34 billion, which would represent changes of +6700% and +7.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Talos Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Talos Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Talos Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.3, so we one might conclude that Talos Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TALO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Talos Energy Inc. (TALO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.