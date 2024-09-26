News & Insights

Markets
TALO

Talos Energy Stock Getting Very Oversold

September 26, 2024 — 11:24 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Talos Energy Inc (Symbol: TALO) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $10.195 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Talos Energy Inc, the RSI reading has hit 29.8 — by comparison, the universe of energy stocks covered by Energy Stock Channel currently has an average RSI of 51.0, the RSI of WTI Crude Oil is at 37.3, the RSI of Henry Hub Natural Gas is presently 62.2, and the 3-2-1 Crack Spread RSI is 73.5. A bullish investor could look at TALO's 29.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), TALO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.81 per share, with $17.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.20. Talos Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day.

Talos Energy Inc 1 Year Performance Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other oversold energy stocks you need to know about »

Also see:
 SAFE market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IMLP
 THM Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksEnergy
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TALO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.