Talos Energy Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Ratings for Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. A decline of 9.33% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Talos Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $16.00 $21.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $13.00 $14.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Announces Outperform $16.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Talos Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Talos Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Talos Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Talos Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Talos Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company predominantly involved in offshore exploration and production. The company has operations in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and offshore Mexico. The company's operating segments are; exploration and production of oil, natural gas and NGLs, and the CCS segment. The revenue is generated from the sale of oil, natural gas, and NGL quantities sold to purchasers.

Financial Milestones: Talos Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Talos Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 49.55% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Talos Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.25%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Talos Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Talos Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Talos Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TALO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Nov 2021 Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TALO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.