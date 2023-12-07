News & Insights

Talos Energy sees 'immaterial' impact in fourth quarter from Gulf of Mexico oil spill

December 07, 2023 — 07:31 am EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Talos Energy TALO.N said on Thursday it expects the impact related to the Main Pass Oil Gathering pipeline shut-in following an oil spill to be immaterial to its fourth-quarter results.

The oil spill was first observed on Nov. 16 around 19 miles (30 km) offshore the Mississippi River delta, shutting in around 89 miles of underwater pipelines and around 3% of the Gulf of Mexico's daily crude oil output.

Talos said it anticipates first production for its Venice and Lime Rock wells ahead of schedule by the end of this year.

The company also reaffirmed its fourth-quarter production forecast in the range of 66,500-68,5000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

