Talos Energy Says Tim Duncan Steps Down As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) announced Friday that Tim Duncan has stepped down from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 29, 2024.

Joseph Mills, who has served on the Company's Board since March, 2024, will serve as interim President and Chief Executive Officer until a successor is in place. The Company's Board of Directors has initiated a search for a successor in partnership with a leading executive search firm.

Mills has over 42 years of experience in all facets of the oil and gas energy business. Mills serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Samson Resources II, LLC, a position he has held since March 2017.

Prior to joining Samson Resources, Mills served in various leadership roles, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer positions for several public and private oil and gas companies including El Paso Energy, Sonat Exploration, Black Stone Minerals and Montierra Minerals & Production, LP.

Talos reaffirms its third quarter 2024 production guidance and operational and financial guidance for the full year 2024. As previously reported, for the third quarter 2024, Talos expects average daily production of 92.0 - 97.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.

