Talos Energy Reaffirms Q4 Operational Outlook

(RTTNews) - Oil & gas company, Talos Energy Inc. (TALO), Thursday reaffirmed its operational guidance for fourth quarter, saying that Main Pass Oil Pipeline shut-in will not affect its quarterly results.

For the fourth quarter, the company sees average daily production of 66.5-68.5 thousand oil barrels.

Further, the company expects to start first production for its Venice and Lime Rock wells by the end of 2023.

In pre-market activity, Talo's shares are climbing by 1.30% to $12.43, while it had closed at $12.27, down 4.96% on Wednesday.

