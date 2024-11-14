Talos Energy price target raised to $14.50 from $12.50 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Talos Energy (TALO) to $14.50 from $12.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm cites the company’s debt reduction efforts, driven by solid free cash flow generation, and a “stable operational cadence with the potential for meaningful upside balance against a volatile pricing environment” for the target increase.

