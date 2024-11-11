Talos Energy options imply 7.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Talos Energy (TALO) is 1.4x normal with calls leading puts 11:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.2%, or 83c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.3%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TALO:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 11, 2024
- TALO Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Talos Energy management to meet with KeyBanc
- Talos Energy price target lowered to $16 from $21 at KeyBanc
- Talos Energy price target lowered to $13 from $14 at BMO Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.