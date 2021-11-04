Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) shareholder returns have been splendid, earning 115% in 1 year

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) share price has soared 115% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 23% gain in the last three months. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 46% in the last three years.

Since it's been a strong week for Talos Energy shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Talos Energy wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Talos Energy grew its revenue by 21% last year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 115% as mentioned above. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at its path to profitability. But investors need to be wary of how the 'fear of missing out' could influence them to buy without doing thorough research.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:TALO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Talos Energy rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 115% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 13% per year over three years. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Talos Energy you should be aware of.

But note: Talos Energy may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.