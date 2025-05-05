Stocks
TALOS ENERGY Earnings Results: $TALO Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 05, 2025 — 06:50 pm EDT

TALOS ENERGY ($TALO) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, beating estimates of -$0.09 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $513,059,999, beating estimates of $508,865,933 by $4,194,066.

TALOS ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of TALOS ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,166,257 shares (+2201.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,034,355
  • ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,814,703 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,620,766
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,497,472 shares (+318.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,540,453
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,193,429 shares (-88.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,588,195
  • LOEWS CORP removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,710,000
  • BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES, LP removed 850,745 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,260,733
  • DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 763,631 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,414,857

TALOS ENERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TALO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

