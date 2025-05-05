TALOS ENERGY Earnings Results: $TALO Reports Quarterly Earnings

TALOS ENERGY ($TALO) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, beating estimates of -$0.09 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $513,059,999, beating estimates of $508,865,933 by $4,194,066.

TALOS ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of TALOS ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TALOS ENERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TALO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

