Talos Energy Announces Pricing Of Upsized Offering Of 30 Mln Shares For Gross Proceeds Of $351 Mln

(RTTNews) - Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 30 million shares of its common stock, for total gross proceeds of about $351.0 million.

In connection with the offering, the company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.50 milion shares of its common stock at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on January 22, 2024.

The company noted that it intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund a portion of the previously announced acquisition of QuarterNorth Energy Inc. In the event that the QuarterNorth Acquisition is not completed, the proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

