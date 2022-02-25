US Markets
TALO

Talos Energy aiming to file carbon capture permit applications this year

Contributor
Liz Hampton Reuters
Published

Talos Energy on Friday said it wants to be in a position to file permit applications for its Louisiana carbon capture projects this year.

DENVER, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Talos Energy TALO.N on Friday said it wants to be in a position to file permit applications for its Louisiana carbon capture projects this year.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 571 8115; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: liz.hampton.reuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TALO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular