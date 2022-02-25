Talos Energy aiming to file carbon capture permit applications this year

DENVER, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Talos Energy TALO.N on Friday said it wants to be in a position to file permit applications for its Louisiana carbon capture projects this year.

