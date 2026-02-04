Talon Metals (TSX:TLO) Price Target Increased by 1,078.18% to 8.26

The average one-year price target for Talon Metals (TSX:TLO) has been revised to $8.26 / share. This is an increase of 1,078.18% from the prior estimate of $0.70 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.47 to a high of $9.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.91% from the latest reported closing price of $6.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talon Metals. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLO is 1.32%, an increase of 24.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 12,560K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOHN HANCOCK INVESTMENT TRUST - John Hancock Diversified Real Assets Fund Class NAV holds 9,692K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Nickel Miners ETF holds 2,854K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,199K shares , representing a decrease of 12.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLO by 79.58% over the last quarter.

COPA - Themes Copper Miners ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

LIMI - Themes Lithium & Battery Metal Miners ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.