US Markets
TSLA

Talon Metals strikes new nickel-copper mineralization in Minnesota

January 19, 2023 — 11:30 am EST

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canada's Talon Metals Corp TLO.TO said on Thursday it had intercepted new high-grade nickel-copper mineralization in the Tamarack mine project in Minnesota.

Demand for nickel, a silvery-white metal used to boost energy storage in a battery's cathode, is expected to jump over the next decade as electric vehicles go mainstream.

Earlier this year, Tesla Inc TSLA.Osigned its first U.S. nickel supply deal with Talon, securing a key U.S. source of the metal for its battery factories in Texas and Nevada.

Talon said its Minnesota project, slated to open by 2026, is a joint venture with global miner Rio Tinto RIO.AX.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
RIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.