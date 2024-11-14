News & Insights

Talon Metals Sees Quarterly Loss Amid Project Advancements

November 14, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) has released an update.

Talon Metals Corp. reported a slight increase in net loss for the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to administration expenses and stock option compensation. However, the company capitalized significant exploration and development costs at the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, bolstered by a substantial royalty sale. Talon Metals is advancing its high-grade nickel project in Minnesota with support from U.S. grants, aiming to expand its resource base and develop a mine plan.

