News & Insights

Stocks

Talon Metals Discovers New High-Grade Zone

May 22, 2024 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) has released an update.

Talon Metals Corp. has announced the discovery of a new high-grade area, ‘CGO East Waterfall’, near its Tamarack Nickel Project in Minnesota, which shows promise for expanding resources with intercepts rich in nickel, copper, cobalt, and particularly high-grade Platinum Group Elements. This discovery, along with similarities to a previous find, ‘CGO West Waterfall’, and planned use of borehole EM technology for further exploration, could significantly enhance the project’s early economics.

For further insights into TSE:TLO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.