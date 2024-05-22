Talon Metals Discovers New High-Grade Zone

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) has released an update.

Talon Metals Corp. has announced the discovery of a new high-grade area, ‘CGO East Waterfall’, near its Tamarack Nickel Project in Minnesota, which shows promise for expanding resources with intercepts rich in nickel, copper, cobalt, and particularly high-grade Platinum Group Elements. This discovery, along with similarities to a previous find, ‘CGO West Waterfall’, and planned use of borehole EM technology for further exploration, could significantly enhance the project’s early economics.

