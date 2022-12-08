TALO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Talos Energy Inc (Symbol: TALO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.71, changing hands as low as $18.31 per share. Talos Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TALO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TALO's low point in its 52 week range is $8.57 per share, with $25.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.47.

