Tallgrass Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TGE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (Symbol: TGE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.98, changing hands as high as $22.18 per share. Tallgrass Energy LP shares are currently trading up about 20.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGE's low point in its 52 week range is $14.28 per share, with $25.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.13.

