TalkTalk upgrades guidance after better trading in June and July

British broadband operator TalkTalk upgraded its guidance for full-year earnings on Tuesday after seeing trading recover in June and July from the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The company said it expected headline core earnings for its 2021 financial year to be stable or to grow, an improvement on its previous forecast of flat. It reported headline revenue of 358 million pounds ($454 million) for its first quarter.

