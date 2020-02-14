TalkTalk lands sterling bond

LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - TalkTalk made a rare appearance in the sterling market last week, pricing an upsized £575m trade ahead of an expected pick-up in issuance in the currency.

The five-year non-call two senior notes issue, the UK broadband provider's first since 2017, was led by global coordinators and physical bookrunners Barclays, HSBC (B&D) and NatWest Markets.

TalkTalk is only the second borrower to tap the sterling high-yield bond market this year, following UK mortgage lender Together's £385m six-year non-call bond on January 31.

More supply is expected now there is more certainty over Brexit.

"The market is hot overall, the market is hot for sterling, Brexit is in the background and the pipeline is filling up," said a lead on TalkTalk's deal.

Initial guidance for an expected £500m deal was low 4%, which was then refined to 4% area. The deal was upsized and priced with a coupon of 3.875%.

Proceeds will refinance TalkTalk's £400m 5.375% January 2022 sold in January 2017, and pay down a portion of a revolving credit facility.

TalkTalk, rated BB-/BB-, headed to the market after agreeing to sell its fibre network to CityFibre.

After the announcement of the sale, S&P and Fitch revised their outlooks to positive and stable, respectively.

The company reported a slight dip in third-quarter revenue to £383m, but said cost savings kept it on track to meet full-year earnings expectations.

(This story will appear in the February 15 issue of IFR Magazine)

