TalkTalk extends Toscafund offer deadline to Dec. 3

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British broadband company TalkTalk TALK.L said it had extended the deadline for its major shareholder Toscafund Asset Management to make a firm offer for the company until December 3 to allow commercial discussions and due diligence to continue.

Toscafund proposed a 97-pence-a-share cash offer for TalkTalk in October. Thursday was the original deadline for it to either make a firm offer or walk away.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.