TalkTalk extends Toscafund offer deadline to Dec. 3

British broadband company TalkTalk said it had extended the deadline for its major shareholder Toscafund Asset Management to make a firm offer for the company until December 3 to allow commercial discussions and due diligence to continue.

Toscafund proposed a 97-pence-a-share cash offer for TalkTalk in October. Thursday was the original deadline for it to either make a firm offer or walk away.

