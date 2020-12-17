TalkTalk agrees 1.1 bln stg takeover by Toscafund and Penta

British broadband company TalkTalk said on Thursday it had agreed a 1.1 billion-pound ($1.49 billion) takeover by a combination of its shareholder Toscafund and private-equity investor Penta.

TalkTalk shareholders will receive 97 pence in cash per share, a 16.4% premium to the share price on Oct. 7 before the offer was first proposed.

