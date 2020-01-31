TalkTalk adds 148,000 fibre customers, on track for year

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Broadband provider TalkTalk said it added 148,000 fibre connections in the third quarter, representing 32% of all the new fibre-to-the-cabinet lines on BT's Openreach network and largely offsetting an industry-wide decline in voice revenue. TalkTalk, which agreed to sell its own fibre network to CityFibre this month, reported a slight dip in headline revenue to 383 million pounds ($503 million), but said cost savings kept it on track to meet full-year core earnings expectations. [nL8N29Q1EB] ($1 = 0.7608 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey) ((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: TALKTALK TLCM GP OUTLOOK/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.