Talkspace sees FY24 revenue $185M-$195M, consensus $191.43M

Talkspace (TALK) continues to expect fiscal year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $185 million to $195 million, growth of 23-30%, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $4 million to $8 million.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TALK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.