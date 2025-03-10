Talkspace Partners with U.S. Navy to Provide Free Mental Health Support to Sailors and Dependents

Talkspace partners with the U.S. Navy to provide free mental health resources to 25,000 sailors and their dependents.

Talkspace, a prominent online behavioral health care company, announced its participation in a U.S. Navy pilot program aimed at providing therapy and mental health resources to around 25,000 sailors and their dependents. This initiative, the first of its kind for the Navy, is being implemented at six naval bases, allowing eligible service members, their spouses, and dependents aged 13 and older to access care with Talkspace's licensed providers at no cost. Participants can engage through unlimited messaging therapy and live video sessions, while also benefiting from 24/7 access to additional mental health resources via Talkspace Go. The program underscores Talkspace's commitment to mental health accessibility and complies with HIPAA regulations for secure care delivery. For details on registration, visit talkspace.com/usnavy.

Talkspace is supporting the U.S. Navy's pilot program, marking a significant partnership and broadening its reach to a large population of sailors and their dependents (approximately 25,000 individuals).

This initiative is the first of its kind for the U.S. Navy, showcasing Talkspace as an innovator in providing mental health resources to the military community.

The partnership enhances Talkspace's brand reputation as a leader in accessible mental healthcare, aligning with its mission to help individuals lead healthier lives.

Providing therapy services for free to eligible service members and their families can strengthen customer loyalty and promote positive community relations.

The press release does not provide any information on potential challenges or limitations of the pilot program, which might lead to public skepticism regarding its effectiveness or scope.

There is no mention of how Talkspace plans to measure the success or impact of the pilot program, raising questions about accountability and transparency.

While the service is being offered for free, the financial implications or costs associated with this program for Talkspace are not addressed, which may concern investors regarding profitability.

What is the purpose of Talkspace's partnership with the U.S. Navy?

Talkspace will provide mental health resources for approximately 25,000 sailors and their dependents through a pilot program.

Which U.S. Navy bases are involved in this pilot program?

The pilot program includes six bases: Newport News Shipyard, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Naval Base Guam, Naval Base Ventura County, Gulfport, and Whidbey Island.

What services does Talkspace offer to eligible Navy members?

Eligible members can access unlimited messaging therapy, live video sessions, and the Talkspace Go self-guided mental health program.

Is Talkspace's mental health service secure?

Yes, all care is delivered through a secure, encrypted platform compliant with HIPAA regulations.

Who can access Talkspace's services under this program?

Eligible U.S. Navy service members, their spouses/partners, and dependents aged 13 and up can access the services.

$TALK insiders have traded $TALK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TALK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GIL MARGOLIN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 138,171 shares for an estimated $427,106 .

. JON R COHEN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $214,500

IAN JIRO HARRIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 70,100 shares for an estimated $148,566 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN CHARLES REILLY (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 3 purchases buying 9,070 shares for an estimated $25,995 and 0 sales.

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $TALK stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today





Talkspace





(NASDAQ: TALK), a leading online behavioral health care company, announced it will support the U.S. Navy’s pilot program to provide access to therapy and mental health resources for approximately 25,000 sailors and their dependents. The pilot, which is the first of its kind for the U.S. Navy, launched for 6 bases: Newport News Shipyard, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Naval Base Guam, Naval Base Ventura County (Port Hueneme), Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and allows members to access care with Talkspace’s licensed providers for free.





“Serving those who selflessly serve is a profound privilege and one that inspires our entire organization and network of providers. We applaud the U.S. Navy’s leadership for prioritizing the mental wellbeing of their service members and families and making care accessible and convenient from wherever they are,” said Jon Cohen, MD, CEO of Talkspace.





Effective immediately, eligible service members of the U.S. Navy in any of the six designated bases, along with their spouses/partners and dependents 13 and up, can sign up to get matched with a dedicated licensed provider and receive care through



unlimited, asynchronous messaging therapy



as well as



live video sessions



. They will also get



24/7 access to Talkspace Go



, a self-guided mental health program for additional resources and on-demand therapist-led content covering a wide range of topics from managing stress and burnout to navigating grief and improving relationships.





All care takes place on a secure and encrypted platform, compliant with the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).





For more information on the program including registration and parental/legal guardian consent, visit





talkspace.com/usnavy





.







About Talkspace







Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.





Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.





All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. More than 179 million Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.





For more information, visit





www.talkspace.com





.







:





Luke Fanous |





lfanous@skdknick.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.