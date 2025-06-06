Talkspace to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences Focused on Mental Health Solutions

Talkspace announced senior management will attend investor conferences, discussing mental health strategies and services.

Talkspace, a prominent behavioral healthcare company, announced that its senior management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. The first is the Truist Healthcare Disruptors & Digital Health Conference in New York on June 24-25, 2025, where CEO Dr. Jon Cohen will be involved in a panel discussion on addressing the mental health crisis. The second is the Northland Growth Conference, which will be held virtually on June 25, 2025. Talkspace provides accessible virtual mental healthcare services, including therapy and psychiatric treatment, through a secure platform that is compliant with regulatory standards. Many users have access to its services via health insurance, employee assistance programs, or educational and governmental benefits.

Potential Positives

Participation in notable investor conferences may enhance the company's visibility and credibility within the healthcare investment community.

The panel discussion featuring the CEO on “Addressing the Mental Health Crisis” positions Talkspace as a thought leader in the mental health sector.

Talkspace’s commitment to making mental healthcare accessible aligns with growing public and corporate focus on mental health, potentially expanding its customer base.

Potential Negatives

Participation in multiple investor conferences may highlight a lack of significant recent achievements or positive developments from the company, indicating potential struggles to maintain investor confidence.

The necessity for a panel discussion on "Addressing the Mental Health Crisis" could suggest that the company is facing challenges in this area or feels the need to publicly advocate for the importance of its services, which might reflect on its current market position.

FAQ

What investor conferences is Talkspace participating in?

Talkspace will participate in the Truist Healthcare Disruptors & Digital Health Conference and the Northland Growth Conference.

Who will represent Talkspace at the Truist conference?

Dr. Jon Cohen, the CEO of Talkspace, will participate in a panel discussion at the conference.

When is the panel discussion at the Truist conference?

The panel discussion, "Addressing the Mental Health Crisis," is scheduled for June 25, 2025, at 2:40pm ET.

What services does Talkspace offer?

Talkspace provides virtual therapy, psychiatric treatment, and medication management services for individuals, teens, and couples.

How do people access Talkspace services?

Most Americans access Talkspace through health insurance, employee programs, or free benefits provided by employers, schools, or government agencies.

$TALK Insider Trading Activity

$TALK insiders have traded $TALK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TALK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON R COHEN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $214,500

GIL MARGOLIN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,406 shares for an estimated $75,219 .

. JOHN CHARLES REILLY (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 3 purchases buying 9,070 shares for an estimated $25,995 and 0 sales.

$TALK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $TALK stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TALK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TALK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

NEW YORK, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading behavioral healthcare company, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:







The Truist Healthcare Disruptors & Digital Health Conference, being held in New York, including 1x1 meetings with investors on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and a panel discussion on “Addressing the Mental Health Crisis” with Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jon Cohen, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 2:40pm ET.



The Truist Healthcare Disruptors & Digital Health Conference, being held in New York, including 1x1 meetings with investors on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and a panel discussion on “Addressing the Mental Health Crisis” with Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jon Cohen, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 2:40pm ET.



The Northland Growth Conference, being held virtually, including 1x1 meetings with investors on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.









About Talkspace







Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.





Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.





All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Most Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.





For more information, visit



www.talkspace.com



.







