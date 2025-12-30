Talkspace Launches "Own Your Now" Campaign Inspired By Talker Research Findings

(RTTNews) - Talkspace, Inc. (TALK), a virtual behavioural healthcare company that connects patients with licensed mental health providers in the United States, announced on Tuesday the launch of "Own Your Now", an integrated campaign designed to help individuals stop delaying care and take immediate action toward emotional well-being.

The campaign was inspired by new Talker Research findings showing that while traditional goals such as saving money and getting fit remain top priorities, mental health challenges have emerged as a primary obstacle to success.

A study conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Talkspace found that nearly 30% of respondents described 2025 as "bad" (19%) or "awful" (10%), while another 39% called it "just okay." Despite these impediments, there is a clear appetite for change as 49% of Americans believe 2026 will be the year they finally reach a better place mentally.

In addition, not having enough money was another main barrier to accomplishing goals, according to Talker Research findings.

"Mental health is the foundation that makes all other goals possible: stronger relationships, improved focus, better stress coping, and healthier decision-making," said Dr. Jon Cohen, CEO of Talkspace.

Own Your Now campaign emphasize on the fact that the first step toward healing can begin now, there is no perfect time to pursue goals and dreams, and there's no time to waste.

The "Own Your Now campaign, launched now by Talkspace, follows up as a reminder for the soon-to-come "Check Your Coverage Day" launched on January 21, which allows users to verify if mental health services are covered by their health insurance.

TALK closed Monday's trade 1.65% lower at $3.58%.

