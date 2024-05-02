Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) closed at $3.13, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.51%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 13.19% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 2.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Talkspace, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 7, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Talkspace, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $44.3 million, up 32.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $192.7 million. These totals would mark changes of +75% and +28.43%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Talkspace, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Talkspace, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

