Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Talkspace, Inc. (TALK)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 27.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $2.13 in the previous session. Talkspace, Inc. has gained 234.3% since the start of the year compared to the -7.6% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 19.8% return for the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 27, 2023, Talkspace, Inc. reported EPS of $-0.03 versus consensus estimate of $-0.06.

For the current fiscal year, Talkspace, Inc. is expected to post earnings of -$0.17 per share on $141.2 million in revenues. This represents a 64.58% change in EPS on a 18.09% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn -$0.07 per share on $156.1 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 61.76% and 10.55%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Talkspace, Inc. may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Talkspace, Inc. has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Talkspace, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Talkspace, Inc. passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Talkspace, Inc. shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.