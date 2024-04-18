Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) ended the recent trading session at $2.97, demonstrating a +1.02% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.

The company's stock has dropped by 14.04% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 6.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The upcoming earnings release of Talkspace, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.02, indicating a 60% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $44.3 million, indicating a 32.87% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

TALK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $192.7 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +75% and +28.43%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Talkspace, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Talkspace, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

