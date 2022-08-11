Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK), which a week ago released some disappointing second-quarter results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$30m and leading to a corresponding blowout in statutory losses. The loss per share was US$0.15, some 15% larger than the analysts forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGS:TALK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Talkspace's five analysts is for revenues of US$120.6m in 2022, which would reflect a modest 4.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.54 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$126.9m and US$0.51 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear consensus is more negative on Talkspace after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts trimmed their revenue estimates, they also administered a modest increase to per-share loss expectations.

The average price target fell 5.9% to US$2.00, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Talkspace's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Talkspace at US$3.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$1.50. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Talkspace'shistorical trends, as the 8.9% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 9.7% annual revenue growth over the past year. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 7.2% annually. So although Talkspace is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Talkspace. Sadly, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the industry itself. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Talkspace's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Talkspace going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Talkspace you should know about.

