Talkspace, Inc. Reports 25% Revenue Growth for Full Year 2024 with Improved Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

Talkspace reported a 25% revenue increase for 2024, with net income of $1.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $7 million.

Talkspace, Inc. reported significant financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, highlighting a 25% increase in total revenue year-over-year, reaching $187.6 million, and a net income of $1.1 million. In the fourth quarter alone, revenue grew by 15% to $48.7 million, with a net income of $1.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million, both representing improvements from losses in the prior year. The growth was primarily driven by a substantial increase in Payor revenue but was partly offset by a decline in Consumer revenue. CEO Dr. Jon Cohen emphasized the company's strategic shift towards the payor market, aiming to enhance access to affordable behavioral health services for millions of insured individuals. Looking ahead, Talkspace anticipates revenue between $220 million and $235 million for 2025, reflecting continued optimism in their market position and operational strategy.

Full year 2024 total revenue grew 25% year-over-year to $187.6 million, indicating strong business growth.

Fourth quarter 2024 net income of $1.2 million marks a significant recovery from a net loss of $(1.3) million in the same quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $2.7 million for Q4 2024, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(0.3) million in Q4 2023, demonstrating operational efficiency and profitability progress.

Talkspace achieved a 54% increase in Payor revenue for full year 2024, suggesting successful expansion in the payor market sector.

Significant decline in Consumer revenue, with a 35% year-over-year decrease in 4Q 2024 and a 30% decrease for the full year 2024, indicating potential issues in retaining and attracting direct consumers.

Gross margin decreased from 49.4% to 44.2% in 4Q 2024 and from 49.6% to 45.8% for the full year, reflecting a less favorable revenue mix despite growth in total revenue.

Despite improvements, net income remains very low at $1.1 million for the full year 2024 compared to a substantial loss of $(19.2) million in 2023, raising concerns about long-term profitability sustainability.

What were Talkspace's total revenues for full year 2024?

Talkspace reported total revenues of $187.6 million for the full year 2024, a 25% increase year-over-year.

How much did Talkspace's net income improve in 2024?

Talkspace's net income improved to $1.1 million in 2024, compared to a net loss of $19.2 million in 2023.

What contributed to Talkspace's growth in Payor revenue?

Payor revenue increased 54% year-over-year in 2024, driving overall revenue growth and reflecting increased coverage and partnerships.

What is Talkspace's financial guidance for 2025?

For 2025, Talkspace anticipates revenue between $220 million to $235 million and adjusted EBITDA between $14 million and $20 million.

What are the key performance metrics for Q4 2024?

In Q4 2024, total revenue was $48.7 million, with a net income of $1.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million.

Full year 2024 total revenue grew 25% year-over-year to $187.6 million









Full year 2024 net income of $1.1 million and adjusted EBITDA



of $7.0 million









4Q 2024 total revenue grew 15% year-over-year to $48.7 million





4Q 2024 net income of $1.2 million and adjusted EBITDA



of $2.7 million







NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Talkspace, Inc.



(“Talkspace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TALK), today reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.



































Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024













Year Ended





December 31, 2024





















































Unaudited













Results













% Variance from Prior Year













Results













% Variance from Prior Year













(In thousands unless otherwise noted)















































179.4









37%









179.4









37%









Number of completed Payor sessions during the period









330.0









32%









1,229.2









45%









Number of Consumer active members at year end









7.2









(38)%









7.2









(38)%

























































Total revenue









$48,720









15%









$187,593









25%









Gross profit









$21,533









3%









$85,836









15%









Gross margin %









44.2%

















45.8%

















Operating expenses









$20,964









(11)%









$90,333









(7)%









Net income









$1,214









*









$1,148









*









Adjusted EBITDA



$2,659









*









$6,962









*









Cash and cash equivalents at year end









$76,692









—









$76,692









—









Short-term marketable securities









$41,118









—









$41,118









—





























































“We closed out 2024 with a strong fourth quarter, delivering revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth as expected. We continued to broaden our reach, drive awareness and adoption, enhance the provider and member experience, and deliver high-quality care. I’m proud of all that Talkspace has accomplished this year to build a sustainable, profitable business,” said Dr. Jon Cohen, CEO of Talkspace.





Dr. Cohen continued, “Over the last three years, we've undergone a significant strategic shift, focusing on the payor market and growing our total covered lives to nearly 200 million. We've leveraged our well-known brand to drive awareness of Talkspace as an affordable way to access care for not just commercially insured adults, but also teens, seniors, and active members of the military. Talkspace has established a clear competitive advantage in the marketplace with the comprehensive nature of our solution, and we remain dedicated to meeting the escalating demand for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in the U.S.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Key Performance Metrics









Adjusted EBITDA was $2.7 million, an improvement from $(0.3) million adjusted EBITDA loss in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily driven by an increase in revenues and a decrease in operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in cost of revenues.









Full Year 2024 Key Performance Metrics









Adjusted EBITDA was $7.0 million, an improvement from $(13.5) million adjusted EBITDA loss in 2023, primarily driven by an increase in revenues and a decrease in operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in cost of revenues.









Financial Guidance







The following guidance is based on current market conditions and expectations and the information available to the Company today. For 2025, Talkspace expects:







Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $14 million to $20 million









Conference Call, Presentation Slides, and Webcast Details







The Fourth Quarter 2024earnings conference calland webcast will be held Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. E.T. The conference call will be available via audio webcast at investors.talkspace.com and can also be accessed by dialing (888) 596-4144 for U.S. participants, or +1 (646) 968-2525 for international participants, and referencing participant code 1149251. A replay will be available shortly after the call’s completion and remain available for approximately 90 days.







About Talkspace







Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.





Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.





All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. More than 179 million Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.





For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.







For Investors:







ICR Westwicke





TalkspaceIR@westwicke.com







For Media:







John Kim





SKDK





(310) 997-5963





jkim@skdknick.com







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking, including statements regarding our financial condition, anticipated financial performance, achieving profitability, business strategy and plans, market opportunity and expansion and objectives of our management for future operations. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many important factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) rapid technological change in our industry; (ii) our ability to secure clients' contract renewals; (iii) our ability to maintain and expand our network of therapists, psychiatrists and other providers; (iv) a decline in the prevalence of enterprise-sponsored healthcare or the emergence of new technologies may adversely impact our DTE business; (v) if our or our vendors’ security measures fail or are breached; (vi) changes in healthcare laws, regulations or trends and our ability to operate in the heavily regulated healthcare industry; and (vii) and the other factors, risks and uncertainties described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 13, 2024, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required to do so under applicable law. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.























Talkspace, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Income













































Three Months Ended





December 31,

































Year Ended





December 31,





















































2024

















2023

















% Change

















2024

















2023

















% Change













(in thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)













Unaudited













Unaudited





















Unaudited































Revenue:





























































Payor revenue









$33,847









$25,362









33.5









$124,339









$80,823









53.8









DTE revenue









9,555









8,897









7.4









38,466









33,614









14.4









Consumer revenue









5,318









8,159









(34.8)









24,788









35,608









(30.4)









Total revenue









48,720









42,418









14.9









187,593









150,045









25.0









Cost of revenues









27,187









21,447









26.8









101,757









75,665









34.5









Gross profit









21,533









20,971









2.7









85,836









74,380









15.4









Operating expenses:

























































Research and development









2,256









3,867









(41.7)









10,510









17,571









(40.2)









Clinical operations, net









1,740









1,478









17.7









6,542









6,159









6.2









Sales and marketing









12,039









12,846









(6.3)









50,654









52,544









(3.6)









General and administrative









4,929









5,363









(8.1)









22,627









21,315









6.2









Total operating expenses









20,964









23,554









(11.0)









90,333









97,589









(7.4)









Income (loss) from operations









569









(2,583)









*









(4,497)









(23,209)









80.6









Financial (income), net









(616)









(1,330)









(53.7)









(5,739)









(4,245)









35.2









Income (loss) before income taxes









1,185









(1,253)









*









1,242









(18,964)









*









Income tax (benefit) expense









(29)









53









*









94









218









(56.9)









Net income (loss)









$1,214









$(1,306)









*









$1,148









$(19,182)









*









Net income (loss) per share:



























































Basic











$0.01









$(0.01)









*









$0.01









$(0.12)









*











Diluted











$0.01









$(0.01)









*









$0.01









$(0.12)









*









Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:



























































Basic











169,202,561









167,485,398

















168,906,900









165,039,920



















Diluted











176,711,336









167,485,398

















176,495,872









165,039,920





















































































Talkspace, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)









































Three Months Ended





December 31,

































Year Ended





December 31,

















































2024

















2023

















% Change

















2024

















2023

















% Change





























Unaudited













Unaudited





















Unaudited

































(in thousands)































































Net income (loss)









$1,214









$(1,306)









*









$1,148









$(19,182)









*









Other comprehensive income:

























































Change in unrealized gains on marketable debt securities









2









—









100.0









2









—









100.0









Total other comprehensive income









2









—









100.0









2









—









100.0









Total comprehensive income (loss)









$1,216









$(1,306)









*









$1,150









$(19,182)









*









































































Talkspace, Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheets





















































December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023













(in thousands)













Unaudited























ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$76,692









$123,908









Marketable securities









41,118









—









Accounts receivable, net









9,643









10,174









Other current assets









2,729









5,718











Total current assets











130,182









139,800









Other long-term assets









8,495









2,421











Total assets











$138,677









$142,221









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES:

























Accounts payable









$7,710









$6,111









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









8,031









12,468









Deferred revenues









3,282









3,069











Total current liabilities











19,023









21,648









Warrant liabilities









1,690









1,842









Other liabilities









569









85











Total liabilities











21,282









23,575









STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

























Common stock









17









16









Additional paid-in capital









386,612









389,014









Accumulated deficit









(269,236)









(270,384)









Accumulated other comprehensive income









2









—











Total stockholders’ equity











117,395









118,646











Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$138,677









$142,221























Talkspace, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





































Year Ended





December 31,





























2024

















2023













(in thousands)

















Unaudited



























Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net income (loss)









$1,148









$(19,182)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization









859









1,196









Stock-based compensation









9,173









8,395









Remeasurement of warrant liabilities









(152)









903









Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable









531









(534)









Decrease (increase) in other current assets









2,989









(1,346)









Increase (decrease) in accounts payable









1,599









(350)









Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues









213









(1,286)









Decrease in accrued expenses and other current liabilities









(4,437)









(4,034)









Other









(219)









(155)









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities









11,704









(16,393)













Cash flows from investing activities:





























Purchases of marketable securities









(41,118)









—









Capitalized internal-use software costs









(5,443)









—









Other









(171)









(141)









Net cash used in investing activities









(46,732)









(141)













Cash flows from financing activities:





























Proceeds from exercise of stock options









2,010









2,707









Payments for employee taxes withheld related to vested stock-based awards









(3,195)









(810)









Repurchase and cancellation of common stock









(11,003)









—









Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities









(12,188)









1,897









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents









(47,216)









(14,637)









Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year









123,908









138,545









Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year









$76,692









$123,908



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful in evaluating our operating performance, and our management uses it as a key performance measure to assess our operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities. We also use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is helpful to our investors as it is a metric used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.





Some of the limitations of adjusted EBITDA include (i) adjusted EBITDA does not necessarily reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these requirements. In evaluating adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses similar to the adjustments described herein. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Our adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as we calculate the measure, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), income (loss) per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When evaluating our performance, you should consider adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net income (loss) and other GAAP results.





A reconciliation is provided below for adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance as the amount and significance of the reconciling items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These reconciling items could be meaningful.







Adjusted EBITDA







We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest and other expenses (income), net, (iii) tax benefit and expense, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, and (v) certain non-recurring expenses, where applicable.











Talkspace, Inc.









Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results







(Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended





December 31,

















Year Ended





December 31,





























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023













(in thousands)































































Net income (loss)









$1,214









$(1,306)









$1,148









$(19,182)









Add:









































Depreciation and amortization









207









283









859









1,285









Financial (income), net









(616)









(1,330)









(5,739)









(4,245)









Income tax (benefit) expense









(29)









53









94









218









Stock-based compensation









1,883









1,994









9,173









8,395









Non-recurring expenses









—









—









1,427









—









Adjusted EBITDA









$2,659









$(306)









$6,962









$(13,529)







