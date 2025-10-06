Markets
Talkspace Acquires Wisdo Health To Offer Innovative, Personalized Mental Health Care

October 06, 2025 — 09:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Talkspace, Inc. (TALK), Monday announced the acquisition of Wisdo Health, an AI-powered social health and peer support platform. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The online behavioral health care company expects Wisdo's clinically proven AI-powered peer support and communities platform to complement its services, offering personalized, stepped, care solutions to address social and mental health issues.

Moreover, the deal highlights Talkspace's commitment to innovation and holistic mental health care, combining technology, human connection, and clinical expertise to find solutions for mental health problems.

In the pre-market hours, TALK is trading at $2.73, down 1.08 percent on the Nasdaq.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
