Talks with Siemens Energy on guarantees ongoing - German econ ministry

BERLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Talks between the German government and Siemens Energy ENR1.DE on billions of euros in guarantees requested by the company are ongoing, an economy ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, without commenting on the status of the negotiations.

