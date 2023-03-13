Talks underway on Black Sea grain deal extension in Geneva

GENEVA, March 13 (Reuters) - Negotiations began on Monday between U.N. officials and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin aimed at discussing an extension to a deal allowing the export of grains from Ukraine since Russia's invasion, Russia's diplomatic mission in Geneva said.

The initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, is up for renewal on March 18.

United Nations trade official Rebeca Grynspan and aid chief Martin Griffiths arrived at the U.N. European headquarters in Geneva on Monday morning, without making a comment.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber; Editing by Emma Farge and Miranda Murray)

