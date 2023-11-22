Talks to form New Zealand government are done, parties says

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Talks to form a government in New Zealand have concluded and the parties were now going through their processes for a final signoff that could be done later on Thursday, the leaders of the National Party, New Zealand First and ACT New Zealand said.

"Subject to agreement by all parties, a signing ceremony will take place tomorrow at Parliament," the joint statement said.

National won the largest share of votes in New Zealand's Oct. 14 general election but needed the support of both NZ First and ACT to form a government.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.